Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $450,754.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.