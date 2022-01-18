Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $154.07 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $154.07 million and $357,062.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,229,244 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

