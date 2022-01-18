Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$13.20. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 173,231 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.53.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

