Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.