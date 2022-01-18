Elgethun Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 560,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,249,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

