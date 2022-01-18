Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,580,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.