Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

