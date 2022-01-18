Ellipsis Market Capitalization Achieves $119.03 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $119.03 million and $10.46 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 610,300,975 coins and its circulating supply is 560,009,697 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.