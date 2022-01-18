Elrond Price Reaches $178.56 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $178.56 or 0.00422670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $147.70 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00202851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,207,456 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.