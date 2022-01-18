Elysian Trading Down 2% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $127,201.61 and approximately $156,728.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

