Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMHTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 214,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.