Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:EMHTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 214,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
