Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,620 ($22.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,585. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

