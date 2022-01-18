Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,352. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $780.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

