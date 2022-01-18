Enecuum (ENQ) One Day Volume Tops $204,971.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $204,971.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,619,912 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars.

