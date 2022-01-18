Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €7.20 ($8.18) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

