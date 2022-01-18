Energi Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $50.42 million and approximately $190,233.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00202488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00423536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,133,900 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.