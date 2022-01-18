Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.30

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and traded as high as $64.62. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 32,400,471 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 133,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

