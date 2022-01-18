Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($23.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 72.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.99. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

