Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. 976,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

