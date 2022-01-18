EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41,242.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $68,551.61 and approximately $41,242.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.