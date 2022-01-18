Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $518.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

