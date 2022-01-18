Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.92

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and traded as high as $44.20. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 6,008 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.42.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.
