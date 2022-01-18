Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.33. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 9,657 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.