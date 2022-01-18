Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1,276,521 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

