EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

About EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.