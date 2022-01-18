Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,050 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 7.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.35% of Equinix worth $246,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Equinix by 24.8% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.02 on Tuesday, hitting $731.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,440. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $799.94 and a 200-day moving average of $813.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.