Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.32% of Equinix worth $225,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Equinix stock traded down $15.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $731.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,440. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $799.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.