Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$11.31 and a 1 year high of C$19.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.
In related news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
