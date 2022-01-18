Equities Analysts Set Expectations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$268.79 million for the quarter.

