Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $44,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

