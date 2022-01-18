Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.