ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $211,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $430,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $639,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $183.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

