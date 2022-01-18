Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,685 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.