Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

