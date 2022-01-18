Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 295 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $380.94 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

