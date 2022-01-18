Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $372.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.