Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Shares of C opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

