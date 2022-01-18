Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

