Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 267.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

