Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

NYSE BA opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

