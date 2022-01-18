Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

