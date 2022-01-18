Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $378.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.58.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day moving average of $333.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

