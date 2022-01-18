Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

