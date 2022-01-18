Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €100.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERFSF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of ERFSF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

