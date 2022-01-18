European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$28.62 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERE shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.