Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 165,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ESEA opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

