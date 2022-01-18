Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 169,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average is $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $290.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

