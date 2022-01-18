Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,883 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Everi worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6,886.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 407,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.77. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

