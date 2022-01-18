Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $103.03 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $103.03 million and $4.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,927 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

