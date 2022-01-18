EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.